Pricketts Fort hosts 18th century firearms show

FAIRMONT, W.Va.- Pricketts Fort State Park held its 18th century firearms show over the weekend.

For only $3, visitors could participate in the unique and educational buying experience and learn more about the firearms and accessories of years past.

Park staff say this is a popular event that attracts people from several states, from Ohio to New York.

“It doesn’t only promote Pricketts Fort and what we’re about, but it reaches our mission statement about keeping history alive, things like that. Promoting history and tourism and it also promotes area crafters,” said Pricketts Fort executive director Greg Bray.

Pricketts Fort will host another weapons show in June.