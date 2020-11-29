Prickett’s Fort State Park hosts candle light holiday tour

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Prickett’s Fort State Park in Marion County held its first of two candle lit tours Saturday night allowing people to see how early settlers lived during the winter season.

Pricketts Fort State Park

Both the fort and the Joe Prickett farm house were decorated for the winter and Christmas season. Because of COVID-19 the fort has been short staffed but wanted to do something so that could be safe for folks to enjoy.

“We do a Williamsburg style decoration, although they are not as robust this year as they have been in the past. It is still worthwhile coming out and seeing the decorations, and see how they lived back in in the 18TH century and 19th century,” said Greg Bray, Executive Director at the Prickett’s Fort Memorial Foundation.

If you missed Saturday night’s candle lit tour another one will be held December 5, following social distancing guidelines for those participating in the tours.

Holiday candle lit tour

“The 18th century style decorations in the fort, our frontier forefathers didn’t decorate and didn’t celebrate Christmas like we think of. They celebrated a little longer, but it was not commercialized, no exchange of gifts, things like that,” said Bray. “Very Few decorations, in some cases very little mention of Christmas.”

Officials with the Pricketts Fort Foundation said in the 19th century is where the Christmas holiday become more commercialized. The fort is open during the day as well offering regular tours to visitors.