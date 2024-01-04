MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A program designed specifically for creative entrepreneurs living in rural areas has announced that it will be expanding its reach into Morgantown.

Bridgeway Capital’s Alliance for Creative Rural Economies (ACRE) program aims to support locals and their creative businesses in a year-long training program focused on business education. Several topics are covered in the program, including how to build lasting relationships with those in the community, accessing marketing opportunities—including sponsorships and local partnerships—and hearing from experts on successful marketing strategies, per a release from ACRE.

ACRE has cohorts in both Pennsylvania and West Virginia and established a program in Wheeling early last year. The program has assisted and supported 14 businesses in the area which provide services focused on pottery, painting, candle making and clothing.

Managing Director of Programs at Bridgeway Capital Adam Kenny said that Morgantown is the “ideal place” for a new ACRE community, stating that the community has a wide range of creative people the program is ready to support.

ACRE will partner with Main Street Morgantown and the Monongalia Arts Center to bring the program to life.

Applications are currently open. To apply, applicants must be 18 or older with at least one year of experience operating a creative business. Rural businesses may be in proximity to Morgantown but are not required to operate in that city to participate. The application window will close on Jan. 31.

Those interested in joining the ACRE Morgantown cohort are invited to an information session on Jan. 25, 2024, at the Monongalia Arts Center, or to visit ACRE’s website to apply.