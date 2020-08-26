Progressive Women’s Association celebrates 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Progressive Women’s Association of Harrison County held an event on Wednesday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

Plenty of local women gathered at the PWA building on Washington Street to hear from Clarksburg mayor Ryan Kennedy, Mike Queen with the Secretary of State’s Office, and Beth and Tom Bloch, who told the story of one of Tom’s ancestor’s. A West Virginia state senator, Jesse Bloch of Ohio County, and how he traveled across the country to cast his vote to give women the right to vote.

“A seven day journey by a man who didn’t seek the limelight, but nonetheless rose to the occasion and cast that vote in Charleston, West Virginia after that journey. I think that’s a cool cool story,” said Queen.

The Progressive Women’s Association is also scheduled to have a luncheon next week.