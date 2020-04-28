Protest Held Outside Of the Capitol Following Governor Justice’s News Briefing

Charleston W. Va- Just moments after Governor Justice announced plans to slowly reopen the state’s economy.

West Virginia Delegate Marshall Wilson of Berkeley County and supporters gathered outside the governor’s mansion Monday afternoon to encourage him to lift restrictions.

Wilson believes closing down businesses during the pandemic should have been a recommendation, instead of an order.

A supporter of lifting restrictions Daniel Belcher stated “I mean we have seen businesses shut down, family members getting laid off, its time to get our state reopened”

Another supporter of lifting restriction Jason McCoy added “”our economy is in bad shape right now. and its all because of a virus not because of what any man has done.”

The governor mentioned in his press conference that he will not be shifting his opinion based on any gatherings — and will only be making decisions on what he feels is safe.