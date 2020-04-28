Protest Held Outside Of the Capitol Following Governor Justice’s News Briefing

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Charleston W. Va- Just moments after Governor Justice announced plans to slowly reopen the state’s economy.

West Virginia Delegate Marshall Wilson of Berkeley County and supporters gathered outside the governor’s mansion Monday afternoon to encourage him to lift restrictions.
Wilson believes closing down businesses during the pandemic should have been a recommendation, instead of an order.

A supporter of lifting restrictions Daniel Belcher stated “I mean we have seen businesses shut down, family members getting laid off, its time to get our state reopened”

Another supporter of lifting restriction Jason McCoy added “”our economy is in bad shape right now. and its all because of a virus not because of what any man has done.”

The governor mentioned in his press conference that he will not be shifting his opinion based on any gatherings — and will only be making decisions on what he feels is safe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories