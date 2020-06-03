Protestors hold demonstration to support Black Lives Matter in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A protest across the street from the Upshur County Courthouse was trying to bring attention to the Black Lives Matter movement Tuesday morning.

Manhattan resident and Buckhannon native Timothy Canter, organized the demonstration to help draw attention to an issue he felt needed to be understood more in his hometown.

Starting at 11 a.m., Canter and other demonstrators carried signs, some of which referenced George Floyd’s words: “I can’t breathe.”

Canter said he hopes to inspire people in the county to learn more about the issues African-Americans face, whether in a demonstration or by starting a private conversation.

“Whoever you feel comfortable enough to approach, approach them and have that conversation, and I think people will do that. That is the thing, right? People in this town are afraid to have a loud voice, but they’re not afraid to ask a quiet question, and that’ll happen,” said Canter.

Canter said wants the end result to be that people take some time after the protests end to do some more research on their own.

“I want people to go home and question what’s happening. Do one Google search. Maybe you have one friend who you feel comfortable enough to say ‘I saw this today, what does that sign mean?’ And then there you go,” Canter said.

Canter and other protesters said they hope to use the event to bring about wider respect for minorities both around the Upshur County area and in the country.