Pruntytown Correctional Facility reports an outbreak of 22 positive COVID-19 cases

PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va. – The Pruntytown Correctional Facility had an outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases as of Sunday’s count.

There were 4 staff members and 18 inmates who tested positive for the virus. The Taylor County Health Department has been working on any contract tracing they can assist with. Two of the staff members were from Taylor County and were counted on the local COVID-19 active cases count.

Since the institution is a state correctional facility, the inmates do not count towards the local total of cases, and state management will regulate any further investigations as to how the outbreak happened.