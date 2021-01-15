PSC has announced actions to be taken in the Frontier Bankruptcy case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) announced orders and conditions in the Frontier Bankruptcy case on Friday.

The PSC entered orders in the Frontier bankruptcy case, and the quality of service focused management audit. The two orders require Frontier to upgrade and maintain its systems.

The Commission has also imposed strict conditions on Frontier to ensure compliance.

Related Content Frontier Communications files for bankruptcy; Public Service Commission responds

Frontier has committed to spending a minimum of $200 million in capital expenditures in the state by December 31, 2023, and deploying fiber to at least 150,000 West Virginia locations by December 31, 2027, according to the release.

According to PSC officials, if Frontier does not maintain the budgeted levels of capital expenditures, the commission may initiate a proceeding to establish surety requirements.

“The Commission is pleased with the resolution of these two cases,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “These Orders allow Frontier to proceed with its bankruptcy reorganization, emerge a stronger corporate structure, and make much-needed investments in West Virginia’s internet infrastructure.”

The Commission will maintain oversight to make sure Frontier fulfills its commitments and investments to West Virginia.

The Commission’s Consumer Advocate Division and the Communication Workers of America, AFL-CIO, were intervenors in both cases.

Additional information, including both Orders issued today, is available on the Commission website by clicking here and referencing to case numbers. 18-0291-T-P and 20-0400-T-PC.