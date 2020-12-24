Pulse Solutions Apparel plans to gift more than 100 toys to local children for the holidays

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the owner of Pulse Solutions Apparel, the holiday season is a time to give back and help her community.

“Free toy drive, please come” sign in window at Pulse Solutions Apparel

That is why Cynthea Brown, along with other black business owners, gathered her resources, held a toy drive, and then began distributing free gifts from her store. The toy drive started on Dec. 1, and by Dec. 20, Brown said she was shocked.

“I couldn’t keep up with how many toys we got,” Brown said. “We originally started off with 100 toys, but we expanded a lot. We still have a whole bunch of toys left that we’re trying to get rid of.”

Part of this gift giveaway was coordinated with the help of West Virginia House Of Delegate Member Danielle Walker. Walker is who Pulse Solutions Apparel will turn to if it cannot give away all its donations by the end of the holiday season.

Brown said Walker would help identify the families most in need, and then toys will be dropped off. For Brown, all of this is how members of the public with an ability to help should operate.

Child and his mother browsing the free toys

I feel it’s very important for me to give back, especially to my community that helped me get here. I’m very big on that. I think that a lot of businesses should contribute to their community. It doesn’t matter. Through the pandemic, we can all make a difference, something small turns out to be something big, and I wanted to thank everyone that donated to the toy drive, and we plan on doing it next year. Cynthea Brown – Owner/CEO Pulse Solutions Apparel

Brown said she was “blessed” to have an opportunity to open her shop in August of 2020, even with it being in a year shrouded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the pandemic, seeing her homegrown business of more than six years finally moving to a store has been rewarding.

Selection of toys available

Now, she offers sublimation, vinyl, heat press, embroidery, a women’s boutique, banner printing, decals, and business cards, among other things, all from under one roof. Having this all is a dream come true for Brown, but so too is continuing to help her community as she becomes more successful.

The reason being, Brown said, her community has always supported her. Plus, she really loves to bring smiles to people’s faces, as she did with this year’s toy giveaway.

“My heart was smiling,” Brown said. “I love seeing the kids actually pick the toys, and I also love to see the parents’ faces when the kids didn’t pick the toy that they thought they were going to pick. It was a really great feeling. I am at a loss for words, honestly, because it was a huge, huge, huge successful result for me.”

Brown (left) and her team working in the store

Additional black-owned businesses that took part in the toy drive and giveaway included Liquid Lounge, Rare Essence Beauty Salon, 4th and Goal, The Bank, and Burgers and Bites.