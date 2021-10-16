Pumpkin Spooktacular held in downtown Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – This is the first year of the Pumpkin Spooktacular since the start of COVID-19 on the Lawn of the Waldomore in downtown Clarksburg, on Saturday.

Organizers said this year they are excited to have so many people out on the lawn coming together to judge the pumpkins and fellowship among one another. There were approximately 250 pumpkins that were on display on the lawn as well as a police escorted hayrides.

“It was so awesome to be able to involve the kids in the community. And the Clarksburg Police Department went and carved pumpkins with the kids. And just really being able to build a bridge between the police department and kids in the community,” said Jordan Thomason, organizer of the Pumpkin Sooktacular.

Also, organizers added a lot of the pumpkins that were displayed on the law were donated by the Pumpkin Farm on Saltwell Road to the local schools. Almost every school in Clarksburg had a carved pumpkin on display.