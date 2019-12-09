Quarter auction raises money for children in foster care

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The sound of change filled the air at the Benedum Civic Center Sunday afternoon as the annual Quarters for CASA event took place.

Admission to the event was $10 and included the paddle guests used to place a bid. Once a number was called out, the person with that number placed quarters in a jar and received their prize.

Bid prices ranged from one to four quarters, depending on the value of the prize. Executive Director Alisha Madia said that events like these during the holidays allow the community to give back to children in need.

“As CASA works to be a voice in courts for children,” Madia said. “We also work to meet some of the gaps. Such as providing Christmas to children in foster care that otherwise might not have gifts.”

Baskets were donated from organizations and businesses throughout the area. All proceeds from the event will go towards helping underprivileged children in foster care around the state.

