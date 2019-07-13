R.D. Wilson Sons & Company hosts “Fight for Maddie” event

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – R.D. Wilson Sons and Company hosted a “Fight for Maddie event” Saturday to raise funds for her Sanfilippo Syndrome.

Maddie Richards of West Union was diagnosed with Sanfilippo Syndrome, a terminal disease in 2017. A costly clinical trial is available to Maddie and children like her to help live a happier and healthier life. The average cost is approximately one hundred thousand dollars.

The event featured smoked meats, dunking booth, a corn hole tournament, and a flea market to just name a few.

“We have had such a fun day so far. Everything has just been busy and wonderful. Like, we’ve just enjoyed ourselves today. We didn’t have to focus on the negative part, we’ve just had fun,” said Brittney Richards, Maddie’s mother.

Richard was filled with emotion stating that the communities support and love is appreciated as they raise funds and awareness about syndrome that currently has no cure.

“It just shows that small towns really are wonderful. I don’t know if you were in a big city that everybody would know Maddie by her first name or let alone let the entire family know how much this community has poured out their hearts for them. So, it’s definitely refreshing to see everybody come out and support a family like this,” said Kortney Keller, organizer and employee of R.D. Wilson Sons and Company.

Organizers said that most people are aware of the importance of raising awareness of cancer treatments, but also expressed the importance of awareness for treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome and other childhood diseases.