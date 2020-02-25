Rain to snow for the rest of workweek

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After dry conditions for most of our Monday, our Tuesday has been quite a soggy and gray day.

That is because of a large low-pressure system centered over the Mountain State.

This area of moisture will be slowly moving eastward with a stalled front to our northwest bringing more precipitation towards us here in north-central West Virginia. That, plus cold air behind the low will give us snow chances Thursday and Friday.

The area of low pressure has already given us a bit of rainfall for our Tuesday.

Up to one quarter-inch of rain has fallen according to radar estimates throughout the region, with spots in Monongalia, Marion, Webster and Braxton counties seeing nearly a half-inch of rain so far.

Off and on showers are in the cards overnight and for Wednesday bringing more chances of rain, and even some minor flooding in low-lying areas and spots with poor drainage.

Anywhere from an additional quarter-inch to three quarter-inches of rain are possible over the next 24 hours.

Colder air will trickle in for the mountains late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

This will bring sleet and snow to what’s going to be a messy evening commute.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, it crosses the entire region as colder air moves in.

This will allow snow showers to move in for our Thursday morning commute, and linger throughout the higher elevations into the afternoon.

Not much snow is expected along and east of I-79, but 1-2″ is expected as of now for the foothills and mountains with higher elevations above 2,500 feet possibly seeing 2-4″ Thursday.

Additional accumulations of 1-2″ for the lowlands and foothills and 2-4″ for the mountains are possible as of this time on Friday mainly around lunchtime and in the afternoon thanks to snow showers.

Make sure to take some extra time while driving because of the wet and potentially snowy conditions. Have headlights on and wipers on as well as leave plenty of following distance between vehicles while on roads across North Central West Virginia.