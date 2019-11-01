Ramdolph County man pleads guilty to federal meth charges

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges for selling methamphetamine, U. S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Matthew Lipscomb

Matthew Lipscomb, 30 of Kerens, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Lipscomb admitted to selling methamphetamine for $650 in April 2019 in Randolph County.

Lipscomb faces from five years to 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $5,000,000.

The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Lipscomb’s plea hearing.

Lipscomb is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting his sentencing.