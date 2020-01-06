Randolph Co. magistrate steps down to run for sheriff

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County magistrate has resigned to run for a different post this year.

Magistrate Robert Elbon has stepped down from his post to run for sheriff in Randolph County.

Elbon was last elected to office after defeating a challenger in the 2016 elections. His term was due to expire at the end of this year.

Staff in the magistrate’s office said a senior status magistrate will be appointed in the short term to fill his seat.

By West Virginia law, Randolph County Circuit Judge David Wilmoth will appoint a replacement to serve until the next election.

