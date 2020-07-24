Randolph County Emergency Medical Services receive grant to purchase air purifying machine for frontline workers

ELKINS, W.V.a. – Randolph County Emergency Medical Services was recently gifted coronavirus relief funds by the United Way of Randolph County to help buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for those working on the front lines who risk being exposed to COVID-19.

Huntington Bank provided the original funding to the United Way to distribute it to those in the community who would best utilize it.

“We’re just very, very thankful that we’re able to help out these individuals that are putting their lives on the line to help out our community,” said Karrah Washington, Executive Director of the United Way of Randolph County. “We can’t thank Huntington Bank enough for giving us the funds to be able to do that.”

Randolph County EMS was able to use the $1,200 to buy a PAPR, or a Power Air Purifying Respirator that paramedics will wear while transporting patients.

This device will help protect EMS workers from airborne diseases such as the coronavirus, tuberculosis and the flu.

“This is our job, but we go home to husbands, wives, kids,” said Heather Brown, Paramedic Captain. “We don’t want them to suffer because of what our profession is so, it’s comforting and it’s a great feeling knowing we have that added protection.”

A generous couple from the Randolph County Community also donated enough funding so the emergency medical service could purchase two additional PAPR’s that should arrive by next week.