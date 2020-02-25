Randolph County Grand Jury releases list of indictments, including man charged with a man who impregnated a 13-year-old girl

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Randolph County Grand Jury has indicted 37 people, including a man who impregnated a 13-year-old girl in his care, a man who made threats of terrorist acts in attempt to contact FOX News and a man who threatened to kill the mayor of Elkins.

Martin Roy, 43, of Elkins was charged with second degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent or guardian, according to a criminal complaint. He was arrested after an incident in 2019 where he impregnated a 13-year old girl in his custody.

Martin Roy

While in his care, she was given a pill that made her pass out, and when she woke up, she found her pants were pulled down and that her feet were tied together, the girl told investigators. Investigators learned that Roy had told two family members that he had “visions” that he had sexual intercourse with the victim, court documents said.

When asked about the visions, Roy told state police that the girl had told him that she had come into his room and had intercourse with him, but that he did not believe that it had happened, according to the criminal complaint.

Roy was indicted on one count of sexual assault in the second degree, one count of of sexual assault in the third degree and one count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with a cash-only bail set at $100,000.

Kevin Phillips

Kevin Phillips, 54, of Montrose, was indicted on one count of threats of terrorist acts after an incident in August 2018 when police said he made threats to citizens, Randolph County and to the state if a 911 operator would not contact FOX News for him to be interviewed.

Philips stated that if FOX News did not come, “I will take out somebody in town. I will take out the f—— City Hall, the county, the state, somebody. I swear to God strike me dead,” according to court documents. Philips is currently being held at North Central Regional Center.

Robert Bowers, 59, of Elkins, has been indicted on one count of Threats of Terrorist Acts, one count of retaliation against public official or employee, two counts of assault and one count of battery after an incident in 2019 when he allegedly threatened to kill the mayor of Elkins.

Deputies said that on Monday, April 8, 2019, they responded to Elkins City Hall to speak with Elkins Mayor Van Broughton. Broughton told deputies that he was in his vehicle at the intersection of First Street and Davis Avenue in Elkins, when a man, Robert Bowers, 58, of Elkins, pulled up beside his vehicle and threatened to kill him.

Ryan Coberly

John Henderson

Ryan Coberly, 29, and John Henderson III, 33 of Elkins, were indicted on multiple felony charges after an incident in 2019 when they allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint. Troopers said that when the victim met with Henderson to give him a chainsaw blade, Coberly approached him and brandished a weapon in his face. The victim said that Coberly stated he was holding him at gunpoint because the victim’s brother took his kids to the zoo while he [Coberly] was in jail.

Coberly was indicted on one count of robbery in the first degree, one count of conspiracy, one count of use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony and one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Henderson was indicted on one count of robbery in the first degree and one county of conspiracy. They are both being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Matthew Channell

Matthew Channell, 32, of Elkins, was indicted on multiple felony charges after an incident in 2019 when he lead police and troopers on a chase in Randolph County. Channell fled away from troopers on Ward Road, U.S Route 219 and Plantation Drive. He then fled on foot from his truck into a wooded area, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers returned to Channell’s truck, they found a Walther PPK/S .380 caliber pistol in plain view on the driver’s side floorboard; when a check was done on the firearm, it was returned as stolen in 2015, and troopers seized it as a result, according to the complaint.

Channell was indicted on one count of fleeing in a vehicle with reckless disregard, one count of attempted unlawful assault upon an officer, one count of fleeing from an officer by any means other than the use of a vehicle, one count of receiving stolen goods, one count of driving while license is revoked for DUI, one count of false information, one count of improper registration, one count of reckless driving and one count of no insurance.

Jason Lindsay

Jason Lindsay, 26, was indicted on three counts of sexual assault in the third degree after an incident in May 2019 when he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

According to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police, troopers attended a forensic interview of a 14-year-old girl, where the girl disclosed that Jason Lindsay, 25, of Mill Creek had sexual intercourse with her in May 2019. Lindsay is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Clinton McCauley

Clinton McCauley, 28, was indicted on one count of fleeing in a vehicle with reckless disregard, one count of fleeing from an officer by any means other than use of a vehicle, one count of reckless driving and one count of operating a motor vehicle exceeding speed limitations. He is currently being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a 50,000 cash-only bond.

Matthew Hollen, 38, of Philippi, was indicted on one count of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury, one count of retaliation against public official or employee, one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and one count of reckless driving.

Trevor Mitchell

Trevor Mitchell, 23, of Buckhannon, was indicted on one count of possession of Material Depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, five counts of use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct and five counts of employment or use of minor to produce obscene matter after an incident in June 2019 when Sheriff’s Deputies said they found videos of him and an underage girl engaging in sexually explicit conduct on two cell phones.

Matthew Taylor

Mitchell violated a protective order that the mother of a 17-year-old girl had filed against him. He is currently being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $35,000 bond.

Matthew Taylor, 38, was indicted on two counts of sexual assault in the third degree. He is currently being held in Tygart Valley regional Jail on a $35,000 bond.

Erica Sharp

Erica Sharp, 41, of Beverly, was indicted on three counts of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death after multiple incidents in May 2019 one in which involved a 4-year-old boy in her custody that was found on the back porch of a home, dirty and not wearing shoes.

In one incident on April 30, the sheriff’s department said a deputy went to Dollar General in Mill Creek. While speaking to the caller while en route, the deputy learned that someone had contacted Sharp, and she was on scene at that time. The caller told the deputy that she watched the child walk around the parking lot for approximately 15 minutes, and there were cars entering and exiting the parking lot during that time, according to a criminal complaint.

The bond return for these indictments will be on March 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., at which time bond will be set bond will be set and trial dates will be determined.