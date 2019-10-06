Randolph County hosts annual Mountain State Forest Festival

ELKINS, W.Va. – The 83rd Mountain State Forest Festival returned to Randolph County Saturday with its annual parade.

The Forest Festival events spans the course of a week from Saturday to Sunday, October 6th in Elkins. It is the largest event in the county each year, and includes events like a chili cook-off, parade, and lumberjack competition, as well as the crowning of Queen Silvia the 83rd. For many the Mountain State Forest Festival is a homecoming event visiting with family members and loved ones.

“The volunteers work day and night to make this a very special event for not only Elkins bur for all the relatives that come in to visit, and not only relatives, I talked to somebody the other day that was from Buffalo, New York, just came down here for the festival. So, they come from all over,” said Ann Harris, a Elkins resident and Mountain State Forest Festival Volunteer.

Mountain State Forest Festival is one of the oldest and largest festivals in the state, and the two-mile parade route showcased all the state has to offer.

