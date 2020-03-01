Randolph County Humane Society hosts annual SPAY-ghetti dinner fundraiser

ELKINS, W.Va. – Randolph county Humane Society hosted its 9th annual SPAY-ghetti dinner Saturday at the Phil Gainer Community Center in Elkins.

Tickets for the dinner were available for purchase $10 for adults and $5 for children under 10 years of age. All the money raised will go to help Randolph County Humane Society for the spay and neutering of animals. The humane society announced that it would soon be launching a way for people to be able to make monthly contributions.

“We’re launching a new program called RCHS Hero’s, and we’re looking for monthly sustaining donors,” said Tina Vial, President of the Randolph County Humane Society. “And so, this will be a wonderful program where we can do that automatically through automatic deduction from folks checking account or credit card so they can be a part of the hero’s that keep us in business, and keep us serving the animals of Randolph County.”

Officials with the humane society said they hope to serve over 700 spaghetti dinners while having fun and raising money for spaying and neutering of cats and dogs.