Randolph County law enforcement is better preparing officers for real-life scenarios by holding active shooter training

ELKINS, W.Va. – Randolph County law enforcement is breaking new ground by giving its officers and community members tactical active shooter training.

The scene for an active shooter on a killing spree was set at an old elementary school in Dailey, just outside of Elkins. The mock drill started by having officers enter the school after a jealous husband goes after his school teacher wife, killing innocent people along the way.

“Given this is a scenario, it’s not real life, but even in a scenario-based training, they make it as real as possible.” W.Va. State Trooper Ron Watson explained. “It’s still an adrenaline rush; it still gets your adrenaline up. Walking down the hallway, even with the sim rounds, knowing that it’s not real bullets flying over your head, but it’s still simulation rounds, it still gets you worked up.”

Elite Instructors with Omega Tactical concepts are with the officers every step of the way, helping them make the right decisions.

“I can basically softly coach and mentor him, and kind of walk him through the process while it’s dynamically happening, which imprints in his brain as a real experience, which hopefully, on the other end, makes him a lot safer and effective,” Elite Instructor, Bob Mefford stated.

“Having him there to kind of show you what you need to do, and show you the ropes and different things and different tactics that you can, to use and utilize in situations like that. He’s probably one of the most knowledgeable people I know in that aspect,” Trooper Watson explained.

The Elkins Police Department hosted the training Wednesday and invited a state trooper and a Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Department member. It also invited school teachers to participate in the exercise – something that really hasn’t been done before.

“I think we’re doing something here that is pretty novel and not done in other areas. Where we are integrating EMS, school personnel, and others into this to where we’re all working as a team to become more prepared, active shooter events can happen anywhere,” explained Elkins Police Department Chief Travis Bennett. “A lot of times, you haven’t heard of the town until that happens.”

