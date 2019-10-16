Randolph County man arrested after admitting to meth distribution and firearm charges

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has been charged after admitting to methamphetamine and firearm charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Joesph William Howell Jr.

Joseph William Howell Jr., 28, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Howell admitted to working with others to distribute meth from December 2017 to July 2018 in Randolph County and other places. Also, he admitted to having a 34. Colt caliber revolver during the drug crime.

Howell faces at least 5 years and up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000,000 for the conspiracy charge. Howell also faces at least five years and a fine up to $250,000 for the firearms charge.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office investigated.