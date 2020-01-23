Randolph County Schools taken off statewide watch list

ELKINS, W.Va. – Like many schools around the state, the Randolph County school system has been on a watch list complied by the state Department of Education, after concerns about financial stability.

The state uses a handful of criteria to determine when a school needs to be added, and when it should be taken off.

“They look at whether you’re carrying enough fund balance over from year to year, whether your fund balance is declining, whether you’re over what you’re funded for in personnel, if you have an excess levy or not, and they accumulate those and determine whether or not you’d be deemed an at-risk county,” said Chief Financial Officer Brad Smith.

Now, thanks to the efforts of Randolph County school officials, they’re coming off the list. Smith said despite the county’s physical size, they’ve been able to bring everything in line.

“We have our personnel trimmed down to where it’s close to the funding formula. Our carryover now is exceeding the minimum that they feel we should be carrying over, so that means we’re a more financially sound county,” Smith.

This isn’t just a good thing for the county’s pocketbook, efforts like these make it easier for the county to upgrade its facilities and provide for the needs of students from Harman to Mill Creek.

“So hopefully as we continue to manage our personnel and our facilities, you’ll be able to see more and more improvements,” said Smith.