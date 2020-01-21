Randolph County woman faces federal prison sentence after meth distribution guilty plea

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Randolph County has admitted to distributing methamphetamine over a year period, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced Tuesday.

Katherine Waybright, 48 of Montrose, pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine” and one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Waybright admitted to working with others to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine from April 2018 to April 2019 in Randolph County and elsewhere, Powell’s office said in a news release.

Katherine Waybright

Waybright faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $5,000,000 for the conspiracy count and up to 20 years behind bars and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for the distribution count.

The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Waybright was arrested by Elkins Police in June 2019 on state drug charges.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.