Randolph County woman pleads guilty to federal meth charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Randolph County woman has admitted to federal meth distribution charges.

Janice White, 40 of Kerens, has admitted to selling methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

White, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine – Aiding and Abetting.” White admitted to selling methamphetamine in April 2019 in Randolph County, Powell said.

Janice White

White faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $5,000,000.

The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated White’s case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.

White is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting her sentencing.