Randolph County woman sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for methamphetamine charges

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Beverly woman was sentenced Wednesday to approximately 5 years incarceration for distributing methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Patsy Meredith DeMary, 43, of Beverly, pled guilty to one count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in April 2019. DeMary admitted to working with another to distribute methamphetamine in Randolph County in 2017.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives; the Mountain Region Drug Task Force; the Greater Harrison Drug Crime Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the West Virginia State Police; Upshur County Sheriff’s Office; Lewis County Sheriff’s Office; the Buckhannon Police Department; and the Weston Police Department investigated.

According to officials, the investigation was funded by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). OCDETF was established in 1982 to conduct comprehensive, multilevel attacks on major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and is the keystone of the Department of Justice’s drug reduction strategy. Today, OCDETF combines its member federal agencies’ resources and expertise in cooperation with state and local law enforcement. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking organizations, transnational criminal organizations, and money laundering organizations that present a significant threat to the public safety, economic, or national security of the United States.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over this case.