Reaction to ICE guidance results in 1 agency creating an online resource for international students

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Manaferra, a search marketing agency, created a website to allow international students to see what their university is planning to do in response to the news of the ICE guidelines that said if international student cannot take a certain amount of course in person, they could not reside in the United States, and compare that information to other universities around the country.

The coronavirus has caused constant changes with students, and that uncertainty has many international students to worry. This led to the creation of returntocampus.info, which breaks down U.S. colleges’ plans for reopening in the fall.

The website posts updated information daily about what 1,137 different universities, public and private, across the country plan to do in the fall in terms of learning styles. For example, if they plan to have in person class, only online classes, or a hybrid of both.

“We wanted to provide a way for international students to see what universities in the U.S. were doing, and that way they have the ability to analyze, and see if they want or need to transfer based on rules, and how they wish to receive their higher education,” said Website Consultant, Dafina Zymeri. “We didn’t want students to worry, but make it easier for them to make decisions best for them. Also, it isn’t only for international students to utilize but students within the united states can use the information too.”

The platform also compares different majors specifically in what they are planning to do with their return. Zymeri said they understand every student is different with how they wish to learn, and this is another resource students can use to find the best match for them personally.

Update on 7-16-20

“We want to keep America’s good name in front of international students, as it’s always been and for them. We don’t want all this to change their opinion of the American universities, and how great the higher education is there,” said Zymeri. “We obviously want to help out all the international students that are so scared, and uncertain at the moment.”

To learn more, visit the website as the information is updated on a daily basis.