Real estate agency celebrates National Community Day by donating bird feeders

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – One agency celebrated its National Community Day, by giving back.

EXp Realty is an agency in the United States, and parts of Canada and Tuesday marked their annual National Community Day. This is where agents in the company from all over go out and give back.

The goal of the community day is to allow citizens to realize that eXp Realty is ready to help when they need it.

Christie Hayes and Emily Garcia, both agents at eXp, and decided to celebrate community day participating with an initiative Hayes started herself in the spring called Join Hearts, Not Hands.

Tuesday, the two delivered bird feeders to the Genesis Healthcare Nursing Home in Fairmont, so while the residents are being isolated, can enjoy the connection to nature, and the outside world. Both Hayes and Garcia are residents in Marion County and were happy they could give back to their community at home.

Christie Hayes & Emily Garcia

“I think we all have been in a place, especially during COVID-19, that feeling of being alone and secluded,” said Hayes. “Then if we take what we’re feeling, and we still have some sort of connection to the outside world, then multiply that by an infinite amount, that’s what these residents are feeling. To do anything to just brighten up to brighten up their day, it’s just a small way we can give back.”

All the bird food and feeders were either donated or bought through monetary donations. Hayes and Garcia could fill several of the residents’ windows with a bird feeder but could not complete the whole building.

To contribute to the Join Hearts, Not Hands Go Fund Me, click here.