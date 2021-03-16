FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Remarkable Woman nominee Pennie Wyont didn’t stop at donating her time — she also donated a kidney.

Pennie Wyont volunteering with Meals on Wheels

“I try to do a little bit of good whenever I can, wherever I can.”

Wyont often recruits others to do these ‘bits of good’ with her. She told 12 News she is incredibly thankful for all those who work alongside her, whether family members, community members, or those in her church.

“I try to get people involved,” she said. “I’ll send out a Facebook message or text saying ‘Hey, you want to do this with me? I think it will be fun!’ And most of the time, 100% of them are on board with that.”

She has spent much of her spare time during her more than 30-year career giving back to communities in Marion County. That includes her hometown of Mannington, where her sister still lives.

“She, along with many others, suffered a loss with the flood,” Wyont remembered. ” We dressed in our garb and our muck boots and went to Hundred and worked up there cleaning out mud. We all got our tetanus shots that day.”

Wyont’s efforts are not just limited to West Virginia. She also helped with recovery and rebuilding after Hurricane Katrina.

“We spent the week putting up drywall through that whole house, and it was just amazing — to see the people that were affected. I had not seen anything like that before in my life. I’ve never experienced hurricane loss.”

Pennie knocked down other borders with her giving spirit, including disease and even the operating table. In 2013, Pennie donated a kidney to her Aunt Louise.

Pennie with her Aunt

“She looked over at me, and she said, ‘You know, if you back out right now, I will not love you any less.’ I said, ‘Okay, but we’re already dressed. Let’s just do it.’”

The real gift turned out to be time.

“She went about six and a half years, using my kidney. She named it we named it Penny Lou; her name was Louise, so Penny Lou.”

Pennie’s little bits of good also include blood drives, food drives, Meals on Wheels, The United Way, backpack drives, and much more.

“It’s a God thing. You don’t do it for the thank you; if you do, you’re doing it for the wrong reasons.”

A big faith makes little bits of good go a long way for this remarkable woman, and she points to this quote by Desmond Tutu as inspiration.