Report: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s health failing after surgery

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un before a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the south side of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea, in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized zone (DMZ) on June 30, 2019. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in “grave danger” after undergoing a surgery recently, an unnamed US official told CNN Monday.

Kim missed the April 15 celebration of the Day of the Sun, the country’s most important holiday, CNN reports. The day commemorates the birth of Kim Il-Sung, the country’s founder and Kim’s grandfather.

Kim was reportedly last seen four days before that at a government meeting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.