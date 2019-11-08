Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

Representative McKinley receives award from Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Representative David McKinley received an award from the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in a presentation Thursday at the Bridgeport City Hall building.

McKinley is one of four congressional legislators being recognized for the work they do to support the cause and other cancer caucuses.

“Annette Fetty-Santilli came to me years ago after she lost her brother, and we’ve been ever since that time trying to make sure there adequate funding for us to continue in research into this,” said Rep.David McKinley, (R ) West Virginia-Dist.1.

Representative McKinley stated that it is an honor to receive an award for his efforts for being a voice to help others with cancer to find funding solutions.

“My brother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer when he was only 36, had no family history, he had been misdiagnosed so many times, and then finally, you know came back with this awful diagnoses of pancreatic cancer,” said Annette Fetty-Santilli, community advocate for Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Statistics show that pancreatic cancer takes 91 percent of its victims within five years and kills more than breast cancer in the United States. Annette Fetty-Santilli said she and Representative McKinley will continue to work together to help others until there is a cure for pancreatic cancer.

National Pancreatic Awareness Day is November 21 for those wanting to show support and wear purple.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories