Representative McKinley receives award from Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Representative David McKinley received an award from the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in a presentation Thursday at the Bridgeport City Hall building.

McKinley is one of four congressional legislators being recognized for the work they do to support the cause and other cancer caucuses.

“Annette Fetty-Santilli came to me years ago after she lost her brother, and we’ve been ever since that time trying to make sure there adequate funding for us to continue in research into this,” said Rep.David McKinley, (R ) West Virginia-Dist.1.

Representative McKinley stated that it is an honor to receive an award for his efforts for being a voice to help others with cancer to find funding solutions.

“My brother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer when he was only 36, had no family history, he had been misdiagnosed so many times, and then finally, you know came back with this awful diagnoses of pancreatic cancer,” said Annette Fetty-Santilli, community advocate for Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Statistics show that pancreatic cancer takes 91 percent of its victims within five years and kills more than breast cancer in the United States. Annette Fetty-Santilli said she and Representative McKinley will continue to work together to help others until there is a cure for pancreatic cancer.

National Pancreatic Awareness Day is November 21 for those wanting to show support and wear purple.