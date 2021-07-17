Reset Inc. hosts Midnight Basketball at 5th Street Gym

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Reset Inc. in Fairmont hosted Midnight Basketball at the Fifth Street Gym Friday night to keep people of all ages active within the community.

5th Street Gym

Organizers said the basketball court is open to anyone who wants to participate in the game or just come and watch others and socialize. Participants stated that it feels great to be able to get out and enjoy a game and socialize since the relaxed mask mandates of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That whole year during quarantine I didn’t really have nothing to do. I couldn’t play basketball, I couldn’t talk to my friends, I couldn’t event go outside without a mask. So, like being able to finally go outside without a mask on and socialize is great,” said Nyzair Kirkman, a sophomore at Fairmont Senior High School. Officials with Reset Inc. also added Midnight Basketball has been a tradition in the neighborhood for many years at Dunbar School in Fairmont. Those officials stated that individuals like Frank Hines and other community leaders would be there to oversee the games.

Basketball Palyer

“Mostly it’s to get them active again. We’ve been shut up; we’ve been isolated from everybody. And so, now things that have become habit even though we have the nice weather, and we’re opening up the city again, we really weren’t seeing very much of the kids being out. This way if we can start to bring that back, get kids used to coming back and playing, that are not on school teams; that maybe think they’re great players. They just want to have something to do. And it’s a nice way for families to come out,” said Sherry Kinder, Executive Director of Reset Inc.

If you missed out on Friday night’s game of Midnight Basketball and would like to participate you still can. Other dates for Midnight Basketball are July 23rd and 30th, the gym opens at 9 p.m. until midnight.