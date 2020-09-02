Restaurant Road Trip: Bulldog Station

WEST UNION, W.Va.- Named for the Doddridge County High School mascot, Bulldog Station in West Union has only been open since New Year’s Eve of 2019 but has quickly gained popularity through its pizzas, subs, and calzones.

With secret sauce recipes and high-quality ingredients, customers have kept coming back for more. Manager Beth Barnes said that Bulldog Station is the only pizza shop in West Union and that the crew decided to open it to bring new recipes to the community.

“I think our most popular one is our Philly cheesesteak sub. It’s the Philly, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and a signature sauce on it. It’s a sauce that we make our self and everybody likes it,” said Barnes.

With low prices and healthier cooking methods, Bulldog Station shows community members that good food doesn’t have to make them feel guilty.

“Everything we have, all of our sides-they’re not deep fried. Everything is baked, which makes it better, less fat. You don’t smell like grease when you leave here,” said Barnes.

With several innovative items already on its menu, Bulldog Station has no plans to stop in terms of creativity but does want to take some time to warm up to the community first, especially since the pandemic has restricted the restaurant to be open for mostly take out.

“We’re going to try to add some fruit pizzas and different things, but right now we don’t want to add nothing yet,” said Barnes.

Bulldog Station is located at 323 West Main Street in West Union, just down the street from the Doddridge County Courthouse.