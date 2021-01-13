Restaurant Road Trip: Cat Daddy’s Ragin’ Cajun Cafe

The two Cajun seasonings that are put on the food at Cat Daddy’s. They are also available for purchase.

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – In Louisiana – the saying goes, ‘Let the Good Times Roll,’ and Cat Daddy’s Ragin Cajun Cafe has brought flavors from the deep south to mouths to Preston County.

Cory Harper’s journey in West Virginia started on the oil rigs. However, it was continued by his secret seasoning that he created when he moved to the Mountain State back in 2013.

“We couldn’t find all the stuff that we wanted, so I started messing around and started doing different things, and I came up with a blend, and I liked it, and my friends liked it.” Cory Harper, Chef and Owner of Cat Daddy’s Ragin’ Cajun Cafe

That seasoning blend goes on, or in, everything at the restaurant – from shrimp and fries to gumbo, crawfish fettuccine, homemade crawfish bisque, and burgers. What comes out of the kitchen isn’t the only reason why locals like Christopher Kisner come to Cat Daddy’s.

“The reason we come here is the food is amazing, the atmosphere is good, you are taken very well good care of.”

And the restaurant is child-approved too!

I especially like his gumbo. I could almost eat the whole bowl of it. Levi Kisner, Kingwood

The gumbo cooking at the restaurant isn’t just a yummy soup for Cory’s family, the seasoning means so much more.







“This is my dad’s dream so I’m really excited to come help support him, and he has always – ever since I was little, he’s been cooking and I have loved his food even when I was a picky child,” Halley Romero, Cory Harper’s daughter explained.

Cat Daddy’s Ragin’ Cajun Cafe is located in the heart of downtown Kingwood in Preston County at 119 S. Price Street. They are open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and open for dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. They are also open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A look at their menu is available below. For more information, please visit their Facebook page.