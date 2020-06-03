Restaurant Road Trip: Cookie’s Corner serving up sweet treats in Weston

WESTON, W.Va. – For the moment, the three ice cream cones hanging along Route 19 as one leaves Weston to the north, are the only sign that Cookie’s Corner is open. But for owner Billy Osborne, it’s just the latest venture in a cool career he’s been in for decades.

“I started in the ice cream business working in 1957 in Jane Lew, and I went to Washington D.C. For 50 years, and was in the business there, and we moved back and been in it since and started here,” Osborne said.

One can certainly find things like soft-serve and sundaes at Cookie’s, but it’s some of the special products that really make it stand out. One of the biggest draws on its own is the soft-serve black raspberry ice cream that they say no one else in the county serves. But put it into a milkshake, and for patrons like Janet Gould, it’s a real treat.

“It’s the only place I can get one! I don’t drink chocolate and vanilla’s vanilla, but the raspberry’s awesome,” said Gould.

Those who decided to skip dinner before heading out and are feeling a bit picky, there’s plenty of options to fill out a meal before a cone. But for Gould and many others, it’s the combination of good food and a Cheers-like atmosphere that really makes Cookie’s a special place.

“He has hot dogs, French fries, you can eat a snack, you can eat dessert, or two desserts, and that’s nice that you just sit here and enjoy yourself and talk and relax,” Gould said.

Cookie’s Corner is right on Route 19 just north of downtown Weston.