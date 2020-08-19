RESTAURANT ROAD TRIP: East of Chicago Pizza

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Chicago is known for many things and one of them is their pizza. Now, the pie is available east of the Windy City, at East of Chicago Pizza in Shinnston.

“The food is amazing. That’s not just me being dramatic,” exclaimed employee April Bryant of Shinnston.

People from all over Harrison and Marion counties have been coming to Shinnston for a taste of something different – Chicago-style pizza. So what exactly is it?

“Our Chicago-Style pizza is a medium pizza. All the toppings are on the bottom, then cheese, and then we put a marinara sauce on the top,” said Stephanie Mayle, manager of East of Chicago Pizza.



A slice and a pie of Chicago-style Pizza at East of Chicago Pizza

Open for just a little more than a month now, employees say they have been safely making dough by hand while following COVID-19 guidelines to make their signature pies.

They have also been producing freshly made-to-order subs, salads and other family favorites.

Italian Sub at East of Chicago Pizza

Employee April Bryant explained that she likes the food so much that she wants to come here on her day off with her daughter, Layla.

“My 8 month old daughter loves the cheesy garlic bread and the garlic sticks she loves it. They’re like family here to me. It’s a good place to go to get away. The customers and employees are treated great. We’re all pretty much friends and family here, it’s nice.” April Bryant, East of Chicago Pizza employee

The family atmosphere is just one of the things that customers stated draws them to come eat in a tight-knit town like Shinnston.

“Opening this up was a huge thing for Shinnston, especially there’s not that many restaurants for lunchtime and it really gives you another option here.” Jeffrey Chalfant, East of Chicago Pizza co-owner

East of Chicago Pizza is located at 343 South Pike Street in Shinnston next to Vincent Lumber Company.

It is open from 11 a.m. through 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

To find additional information, go to its Facebook page. Ordering ahead can be done on their website or by calling (304) 592-2550.