Restaurant Road Trip: EbO’s LLC

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – For this weeks Restaurant Road Trip, we visited a new place in downtown Fairmont.

EbO’s is known for their “chicken and fish, baby,” and that food comes fresh all the way from Maryland.

Stephfon and Ebony Williams got married a year and a half ago and that’s where they said the spark of inspiration began for their restaurant. Ebony worked as a manager at McDonald’s and always dreamed of having a place of her own. ​

This past December, that dream became reality and the couple began selling their famous chicken and fish. They got the recipe from Ebony’s uncle, when he luckily shared it with them after everyone at their wedding reception raved about the fresh fried chicken and fish combination.

“I’ve worked in a lot of fast food restaurant, and having something of my own I thought would be pretty cool,” said Ebony. “My uncle cooked chicken and fish at our wedding and everyone told us we could sell the stuff when we first were interested in opening a place. I mean everybody loved it, my uncle literally sold out of the fish, everyone couldn’t get enough of it.”

The food at EbO’s will surprise anyone who steps in the door.

Reason being, is how fresh and crisp the fried chicken and fish actually are. Ebony said she has made bets with customers who come in the door saying it will be “soggy” or “salty.” She always offers to dismiss charges, if it doesn’t exceed their expectations; she wins every time. ​

“It’s fresh. It’s always fresh. Here we don’t cook it now, and 30 minutes later somebody orders it, and we go warm it up and give it to them,” said Stephfon. “You know, you may have to wait a little bit but that’s why it is always fresh and tastes better than most other places.”​

EbO’s is also one of the only places in Fairmont that sells breakfast all day, everyday. It is best known for the, “chicken and fish baby,” but their bacon, egg, chicken and waffle combinations are also large, and worth the buck.

On top of the priority of having delicious food, Ebony and Stephfon both want to ensure that anyone can eat at their restaurant, no matter what their income is. That’s why everything on EbO’s menu is under $10.

“You know, you can always hope that everyone has at least ten dollars in their pocket, and that’s why our prices are the way they are. It isn’t about making a lot of money, we’re here for the people.”

The boxes of food that Stephon cooked for this story were not for the 12 News crew. They cooked 30 take out boxes of their catfish sandwich's, and delivered them last Saturday, May 23 to the volunteers who were helping with the COVID-19 testing in Windmill Park.

Right now EbO’s is available for delivery in the Fairmont area, and take out. Hours may change because of the coronavirus, so to stay up-to-date by visiting the restaurant’s Facebook page for most recent information about operating hours and a full menu.

EbO’s LLC. is located at 304 Adam St in Fairmont. To place an order, call (304) 657-4754.