Restaurant Road Trip: First Aid Fox’s Den

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. — It’s not often the person making your sandwich might also the person responded to emergency calls in an ambulance, but at First Aid Fox’s Den in Rivesville, the chef might save your life.

“This is a full time, year-round fundraiser,” said manager Cristy Sillman.

It’s fitting that First Aid Fox’s Den opened in February before the pandemic because this community gem helps the people on the front lines. All profits and proceeds fund Grant Town Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

There is more than one way to support EMS workers during a visit. There’s enough on the menu to eat through lunch, dinner, and dessert. The top seller is their steak hoagies, and they’ve recently added chili cheese fries and a BLT to the menu. Sillman explained they’ve even got something for Taco-lovers.

“We have a taco salad that’s starting next Tuesday the 13th, so we’ll have taco salad for Taco Tuesday.”

First Aid Fox’s Den also has a long list of non-dairy ice cream flavors, which they make in several different ways with almost any topping. Recently, Fox’s Den added Reese’s as another topping option.

“A Fox-Trot is kind of like a blizzard,” Sillman explained. “And then you can get a Brain Freeze, which is a milkshake.”

EMS workers and law enforcement don’t just benefit from the sales at First Aid Fox’s Den. Around here, they are all in it together.

“If we get busy, they’ll come in to jump in,” said Sillman. She is also a local police officer when she is not at the restaurant. “Everyone has their health cards, to where they can be here to jump in if they need to.”

It’s no wonder good food and community go hand-in-hand at Fox’s. Owner Allen Myers is also involved with Grant Town EMS.

“It’s great to know that we’re all joined together,” Sillman explained. “It’s not law enforcement separate from EMS, it’s like we’re all one big family trying to do the same thing, which is help the community.”

First Aid Fox’s Den is located at 105 Main Street in Rivesville. For hours and menu information, visit their Facebook page here.