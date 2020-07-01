Restaurant Road Trip: Good Hope Hawks Nest

GOOD HOPE, W.Va. – Good Hope Hawks Nest is known in Harrison County for combining local classics, with innovative ideas.

Owners Alex and Jennifer Bruce took over the restaurant in 2018 and it was important to them to maintain great customer service and high quality food.

“It’s more like a family. People come and they go, but you have your regulars who try to support you and you try to support them in any way that you can,” said Owner Alex Bruce.

Good Hope Hawks Nest is located at 9347 Good Hope Pike.

Good Hope Hawks Nest offers a variety of hot and cold sandwiches known in the area, such as the “Giovanni” along with several innovative fried appetizers, including broccoli cheese bites, fried mushrooms and cauliflower and “mac and jack bites,” featuring macaroni and pepper jack cheese.

One of the restaurant’s most famous menu items is Agnes Coffindaffer’s desserts, which are so popular they often sell out well before closing time.

“One day I had to bake two of the pineapple upside down cakes because they ran out by one o’clock”

In fact, customers regularly come to Good Hope Hawks Nest just for the dessert items and Coffindaffer always makes sure the refrigerator is stocked with some sort of pie at all times. Among the most popular desserts are graham cracker pie and peanut butter cake.

“It’s good to know that people enjoy your food. Strawberry pie-you can’t keep it,” said Coffindaffer, with a laugh.

Being located in a close-knit area has benefited Good Hope Hawks Nest, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has allowed the restaurant to expand its services by also offering residential deliveries.

“We lucked out when we got this convenience store and diner because this community is great. They do support you, especially with the corona going around right now people seem to be coming out of the woodwork and helping support the business a lot, and that’s what we’re here for,” said Alex Bruce. “We’re here to help other people as well as they’re here to help us.”