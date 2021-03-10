Restaurant Road Trip: Hillbilly Hatchets

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Hillbilly Hatchets is a new restaurant in Bridgeport that offers a unique pairing to its pizza – axe throwing.

Throwers can play a number of games.

Hatchets is the latest place to hop on the axe-throwing trend, offering a number of ways for customers to enjoy.

Most axe-throwing places have a bullseye to throw at; Hatchets features a projector screen with a handful of modes to play on. Customers can throw an axe and play tic-tac-toe or take aim at zombies in a few alternatives to a straight bullseye. There is a bullseye option, as well, but the target with the highest score can move around to shake up the thrower’s focus.

“Hillbilly Hatchets is like shooting fish in a barrel,” said Logan Dodd, the “Head Hillbilly” at Hatchets. “Except that it’s with hatchets. You got your targets, and you got your games. You got your tic tac toe, you got your zombies, you got your bullseyes. And then also, we got the pizza.”

Hatchets offers cheese or pepperoni pies.

The pizza served has a bit of local legend to it. Hatchets serves pizza from the old Tussillo’s Pizza recipe, whose restaurants were popular before they closed. Hatchets resurrected the recipe thanks to “Pizza Queen” Maria Skidmore, who used to work at Tussillo’s when she was growing up.

“If you’re looking for a $5 pizza, this isn’t it,” said Skidmore. “This is handmade dough, good, artisan pizza, and a secret sauce.”

Hatchets opened its doors on February 20 and has seen plenty of success since. Dodd encouraged prospective customers to reserve an axe-throwing lane ahead of time so it does not get too crowded.

Despite Governor Justice relaxing restrictions so restaurants can operate at 100%, Hatchets still wants to keep everyone spaced out and socially distanced. It had used previous COVID guidelines to ease the opening process and work out any initial kinks before business gets busy again.

“We got the four lanes, but we can spread people out to where we can make it safe, and everyone can still have a good time,” Dodd said.

To find out more information about Hillbilly Hatchets and reserve a lane, visit its website by clicking here.