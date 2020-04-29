Restaurant Road Trip: Hobo Junction makes changes to remain open during pandemic

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Hobo Junction on Benedum drive, just off the Saltwell exit has been providing the community with fresh canned goods, deli meats and cheeses and hoagies to-go for years, but COVID-19 has forced the owners to implement a walk up window system for all products.

Customers are no longer permitted in the store, but can still receive anything they are looking for by simply going up to the window, as long as they practice social distancing guidelines.

“People can still order whatever kind of food they want through the window or call in and we can get them any product that we still sell in the store and he has an online store in the making,” said Hobo Junction Employee Tammy Winnell.

Owner Gary Simon realized it was important to him to make these changes to remain open once he and his employees saw the demand for the restaurant’s food.

“We have some pretty good hoagies, so we didn’t want to disappoint the people. While he was out there doing some of the construction they were all stopping by to see if we were going to open back up,” said Winnell.

It also turns out that face masks and a walk up window aren’t the only changes Hobo Junction have been making over the past few weeks.

“Right now our menu is the same and I’m not sure exactly when, but we’re going to do a grand reopening and we’re going to add a lot more food to our menu,” Winnell explained.

Some of the new food to be added at the reopening will include salads, pizza and chicken wings.

Hobo Junction can be found at 6521 Benedum Drive in Shinnston.