Restaurant Road Trip: J & D Bar-B-Q

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – J and D Bar-B-Q sits a quarter of a mile from the Monongalia county ballpark in Granville, and that many people are calling a hidden gem.

Owner John White stated first-time customers usually hear about his restaurant through a relative or by passing by and seeing multiple police cars out front. He explained his restaurant feels like going to a relative’s house rather than a normal restaurant.

“I’m more of a family atmosphere,” said White. “I cater more to families and specialize in catering weddings and special events for people.”

White described how everything he makes is made in house with all-natural products. He explained how his travels incorporated some of his food, along with him being a certified chef. He stated at his restaurant, he mingles upscale foods and country-style foods.

“Everything we do here is done with some type of wood their musket, apple, or cherry, explained White. “Everything is a slow 18-hour process on everything.”

White stated what makes his restaurant significant from others is that they focus more on the person than profit. He is the only employee at the restaurant.

Regular Chuck Luzader said he eats at J & D Bar-B-Q about every other day.

“Just really good food once you stop in, you try what he is serving, said Luzader. “I haven’t had anything that I didn’t like here yet.”

Another regular Jim Enoch explained how the atmosphere is what draws him and his wife in.

“It reminds me of something of that old show Cheers,” said Enoch. Where you kind of know everybody, it is a relaxed atmosphere. We exchange jokes on occasions and it’s just a pleasant experience.”