Restaurant Road Trip: Kathy’s Ice Cream Barn

WESTON, W.Va. – After 15 years the Ice Cream Barn in Weston is under new ownership.

Kathy Fealy, who has lived in Lewis County all of her life and been a part of the business world for 27 years, decided to jump on the opportunity when it became available but she was just six months into owning her new business before COVID-19 decided to take us all for a spin.

“You didn’t know from day to day what the business was going to be, you know with all this stuff going on I mean people were paranoid and scared,” explained Fealy.

Kathy’s ice cream barn is the perfect setting to social distance, the walk-up window and outdoor seating allow you to keep your distance from others.

Although the last several months have been tough, community members have kept Kathy’s Ice Cream Barn above water as they continue to show up and support her during these difficult times.

“I have a lot of regulars but I do have a lot of new faces too,” said Fealy. “We have people driving from surrounding counties and I know that they have ice cream there too so I don’t know but I’m just very thankful that they come.”

Kathy’s menu isn’t like other ice cream shops, she takes pride in her homemade menu options.

“I do club sandwiches, I do cheeseburgers, I do hotdogs and I make all my hotdog chili, I do all that stuff, I do everything homemade, stated Fealy.

Kathy’s Ice Cream Barn is located at 415 East 3rd Street in Weston.