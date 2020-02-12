Restaurant Road Trip: Madeleine Marie’s in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Madeleine Marie’s Catering and Carryout is a 20-year-old quaint six-table restaurant with a whole lot of charm in the historic South Park neighborhood.

The restaurant is named after the owners Tasia and Tommy Thompson’s daughter and has previously been at two other locations before moving to South Park.

Due to the limited capacity of the restaurant most of their business is catering and carryout for those who live in the neighborhood.

“It’s so sweet, it makes me want to cry because it’s everybody,” Tasia Thompson said. “You live in the neighborhood and if you haven’t seen somebody for a couple weeks I will call them to see if something is going on because we feed a lot of people.”

Tommy is the cook that cooks up the delicious meals that helps feed their community and more. He is a certified executive chef with the American Culinary Federation who can seemingly make anything and make it well.

Some of the more popular items Tommy T, as he’s known to long time customers, makes are shrimp and grits, balsamic chicken gnocchi and a salad.

Tommy T cooking in his kitchen

“I like to call it everyday gourmet because we’re in a little neighborhood and feed everybody and everybody wants to have a nice meal,” Tasia said. “So we have a wide variety of Americana, we have a special love for southern and creole, sort of a Mardi Gras type foods coming up in two weeks, and we also do a lot of comfort foods for the college kids that live in the neighborhood.”

Married couple Sue and Jim March, who affectionally know the restaurant as Tommy T’s because they have been coming since opening day, said they got married nine months ago and they’re now 65. They said since they got married later in life so they try to catch up by celebrating their anniversary once a month.

The Marches said they try to go to a different restaurant for each month of celebration but that can be hard because they always want to come back to Madeleine’s where their routine is to split an appetizer, entree and all the desserts on the menu.

“To be honest with you this is our benchmark,” Sue March said.”This restaurant is the one that everybody has to live up to and it’s not just the food. There’s something about the atmosphere here. We love just being in this small community but these people–it’s like family.”

Madeleine Marie’s is located at 260 Green Street in Morgantown.