Restaurant Road Trip: MonValley Vineyard’s

WHITEHALL, W.Va. – MonValley Vineyard’s opened at the end of February, right as the pandemic hit. Now, it has a steady flow of customers, wine, and food going in and out of the shop.

Stephen Perroti started making organic homemade wine as a hobby in 1984. This was a dream he has had ever since his first sip of wine was given to him by his grandma as a very young boy. Now Perotti and his daughter Roberta Mauller have teamed up to share their brilliant wine and food combinations with the rest of West Virginia.

“Wine takes patience, and therefore, you have to give it time. My first batch was made in the spring of 2017. Now, after three years, it’s time,” said Perrotti. “My father would make homemade brandy in my teenage years. We would sneak downstairs and take a sip. My grandma made wine, and once again, we would have a sip of grandmas wine. So, you know, over the years, it’s been apart of my culture. I’m an Italian. It’s part of our life.”

Inspired by his family, Perrotti creates and dedicates a bottle of wine to the people who lead him to this passion. Mauller said even with the pandemic, the two of them were able to work out all the bugs before opening now full time, and they already have people coming in regularly.

“We’ve already developed quite a few regulars, and they like the wines, and they come in. It’s a pleasure to see them and familiar faces around the area,” said Mauller. “Our goal is next year, in the summer or fall, you’ll actually be able to drink on-premises, outside on our patio.”

MonValley Vineyard has 17 bottles currently available to purchase that change seasonally. The bottles range from $11 to $16. Costumers are allowed 3 1oz. samples before making a purchase. The bottles currently available are as followed:

Dry Wines:

Master Zin (Zinfandel)

Vino De Jupiter (Sangiovese)

Que Syrah Shiraz

Shiraz

Semi-Dry Wines:

Amiya Rose

Antoinette (Grandma’s Wine)

Blueberry Blanc (Sauvignon Blanc)

Luce Del Sol (Sauvignon Blanc)

Dry Mango

Semi-Sweet Wines:

Frascati

Riesling

Raspberry Moscato

Blackberry Moscato

Sweet Wines:

Sweet Mango

Razmataz (Raspberry)

Midnight Moon (Black & Blueberry)

Coming this winter:

Malbec

Valpolicello

Verdicchio

Cranberry Moscato

Apple Moscato

On top of the wine, MonValley Vineyard’s has a wide food selection. Some items include soup, dips, blue cheese, and garlic jalapeno olives, salsa, queso, jam, jelly’s, olive oil, baking and brownie mixes, and much more. For a full list of food products and more information, visit their website, here.

MonValley Vineyard’s is located at 3118-B Fairmont Ave in Fairmont and can be reached at (304) 396-6228.