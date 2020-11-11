Restaurant Road Trip: Mr. Taco Food Truck

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Mr. Taco Food Truck opened in September of 2020 after the Tyson family decided that the area needed a way to combine great food and a fun atmosphere with proper social distancing.

They used the time they spent in California as inspiration for its menu, including tacos, burritos, and plenty of other authentic Mexican specialties.

“We spent 29 years out there, and we came back, and we decided ‘you know, this would be something kind of fun, something different that people can enjoy,’” said co-owner Kenneth Tyson.

Food preparation begins the night before, and chef Alma Tyson begins the cooking process at about 5:30 in the morning to make sure customers always receive high-quality food.

“We use all fresh vegetables and all fresh meats, so nothing’s frozen, nothing’s canned or anything like that,” said Kenneth Tyson.





Mr. Taco has seen major success in its short time open, with many customers keeping track of the truck’s schedule so they can pick up their favorite items and try the latest specials.

“I usually go there for lunch, and depending on how busy it is, I go get dinner for my family also,” said frequent customer Lara Marks.

Mr. Taco truck sets up at Jackson Square each Friday and at the Tractor Supply Co. parking lot on Emily Drive each Wednesday and Sunday.