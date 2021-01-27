Restaurant Road Trip: Original Italian Pizza

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Kim and Salvatore Marino have owned pizza restaurants in several different areas since 1986. They opened Original Italian Pizza in Fairmont in October 2015 but moved to Bridgeport one year ago.

Unfortunately, this came with some bad news for the country.

“We actually opened the day before Governor Justice had shut everything down for the pandemic, so it was actually bad timing, but we have fought through it. We have adjusted the business.”

As a result, the business transitioned only to carry out and curbside delivery and has still seen success. As for why the Marinos said that it is likely the combination of fresh ingredients and their refusal to cut corners.

“He makes the dough from scratch every day, he makes the sauce every day, and fresh items on the pies and that’s a rarity anymore,” said Kim Marino.

“There are equipments. You can skip some label, but that takes the fun out of it. You know, the fun of what pizza was originally. It’s like a piggy bank, I believe. What you get in is what you get out. You put good things in, you get good things out,” said Salvatore Marino of his appreciation for the old-fashioned way of preparing dishes.

To safely provide local families with food for this year’s Super Bowl, Original Italian Pizza is trying something new-family meal packages and a “we make it, you bake it” deal.

“Just to accommodate our customers for whatever needs that they want-and it is all custom made,” said Kim Marino.

To order online from Original Italian Pizza, visit their website here.