Restaurant Road Trip: Policano’s Food and Drink

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After the closure of his previous business, Kelly’s Irish Pub, Matt Policano decided he wanted to open a new bar with a more metropolitan feel.

Located at the old Fifth Floor location, Policano’s Food & Drink continues a long-standing tradition, while adding new ideas.

“It was important for us to stay in downtown Clarksburg. It means a lot to me and my family. They’ve been in business here for over 70 years and we were excited about that and we wanted to do a little bit more upscale, something a little bit different than we were able to offer with our previous location with the décor, with the food, with the entertainment and also with the drinks that we make,” said owner Matt Policano.





Policano’s new bar prides itself on bringing fresh ingredients to its drinks and creating new recipes that are already becoming popular among customers.

“We’re excited because all our drinks are made with fresh fruit. We don’t have any mixes. We’re muddling strawberries. We’re doing limes, oranges, lemons and we’re actually building craft cocktails and I’m really excited for that,” said Policano.

The new restaurant is using its new menu including appetizers, entrees, desserts and drink creations and planning on adding live musical performances in the evenings to establish a new place for Clarksburg residents to spend some time.

“We’re trying to offer something in downtown Clarksburg where people can come and kind of spend the whole evening with us. They can start off with a couple appetizers, have a bottle of wine, then move on to dinner and stay for some live entertainment and some dancing,” said Policano.

Policano’s Food & Drink is located at 134 S 3rd Street.