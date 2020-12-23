Restaurant Road Trip: Prime Coffee Co.

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Amber Tucker took her first barista job three years ago and turned it into her passion.

Prime Coffee Co. has an array of sandwiches, coffee, tea, ice cream, and other locally made products. Tucker said her artistic side is what differentiates her from the competition.

“They don’t want to go to corporate shops and come here and get the same thing. A lot of my products is me taking what they would have, and thinking I don’t want that, I want something different,” said Tucker.

Opening in June of 2020 was no easy task, but this coffee shop has the edge over its competition. It also offers a line of locally made CBD products to help with things much more important than just energy.

“The products I have here are called mood food, and they are geared towards specific things,” Tucker said. “I have one for anxiety, sleep, awake, and focus.”

Tucker herself has been using CBD products for more than three years now for her anxiety disorder. She sees the benefits on her own mental health and wanted to share that with the world, especially in the middle of a pandemic.

“I know that this thing is real, and it’s scary and its terrible, but there are ways we can help ourselves cope. I know that it is a huge cause for anxiety for a lot of people, and I just want to do my part, to try to make people feel better,” Tucker said. “So, whether it’s coming to get some coffee, or coming to get a tincture of CBD or some gummies. I know how CBD helps me, and I wanted to offer that to other people.”

Prime Coffee Co. is located at 1512 Buckhannon Pike. Their hours change daily, so visit their Facebook for the most up to date information on hours.