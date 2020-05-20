Restaurant Road Trip: Quick Bites

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — While many restaurants closed their doors during the pandemic, one fired up the grill for the very first time.

“We opened a day before the stay-at-home order took effect,” explained Quick Bites owner Joshua Henry. Quick Bites opened in the building once occupied by The Rusted Musket. He said the original idea behind his restaurant was to fill a void left behind by a Sheetz that closed on University Avenue in Sunnyside last year. That closure left students with limited food and convenience options.

The business features large-screen menus which list a variety of burgers and appetizers. However, Henry stated, there are bigger plans in store.

“We plan on putting some shelves in here and selling candy, chips, soda and more retail items as well,” he said.

While some might think that opening a new business during a pandemic is risky, Henry explained his staff saw it as an opportunity.

“We took it as a way to learn and improve. For example, when we first opened up we were doing frozen food direct from our supplier. We decided instead to do things made to order, fresh. So all of our food is breaded by hand.” -Joshua Henry, owner of Quick Bites

If opening during a pandemic is not enough of a challenge, the burger joint is now navigating a meat shortage. Henry explained that they’ve tweaked their marketing to adjust.

“We are spending more money on meat, but we’ve kept our prices the same,” he emphasized. “The only thing is on social media, we’ve tried to push our apps. We’ve tried to recoup our money that way.”

Those apps include a variety of vegetarian-friendly options, including crunchy, hand-breaded tofu nuggets. The staff uses a separate fryer for vegetarian items.

Henry explained that they’ve already overcome the challenge of opening during the pandemic, and now, they are looking towards a brighter future.

“We made it through this pandemic,” he said, “so I feel like the summer… it’s only up from here.”

Anyone who would like like to check out Quick Bites or place an order, can click here. Quick Bites can be found at 2001 University Ave. in Morgantown.