Restaurant Road Trip: Restaurants with outdoor seating can now serve guests

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Since Governor Jim Justice’s ‘Safer at Home’ order went into effect this week, restaurants with outdoor dining areas have been given permission to reopen as long as they follow social distancing guidelines.

All Buffalo Wild Wings locations in North Central West Virginia are utilizing its outdoor seating areas and some have even expanded seating into parts of their parking lots.

Some of the new safety guidlines include a max on people allowed in the outdoor seating areas and strictly following a one in, one out rule.

“There was a lot of planning that came into it, obviously we have a lot of state guidelines that we want to follow and we did a lot of research to make sure that our guests and our staff are safe,” said Harry Fox, Buffalo Wild Wings Regional Manager.

After only serving to-go orders for nearly two months, employees and regular customers explained that they are happy to return.

“It’s been a really, a really great feeling to have a lot of the regulars to come back in and thank us for what we’re doing, especially hourly employees who are in here everyday,” explained Fox.

Although employees are back in action that doesn’t mean they’ve let their guard down, employees are taking extra health precautions to help keep customers, coworkers and themselves safe.